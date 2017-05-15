Searching for former Ayscoughfee Hall School pupils and teachers

TRISH TAKES FIVE: By Trish Burgess

A few weeks ago I wrote about the 21st birthday party of one of my son’s classmates. You may recall I was feeling quite nostalgic, remembering those primary school days and the friendships that developed between the children and, indeed, the parents.

Rory spent eight happy years at Ayscoughfee Hall School in Spalding before moving on to secondary school and university. His mother, however, has never left. Rory began his time at the school in 1999 but since 2003 I have been a member of the Board of Governors which means my association with the school goes back 18 years.

In that time I have seen so many children join as tiny three year olds in Kindergarten and have watched them mature until they fly the Ayscoughfee nest onto the next stage of their education.

I have loved being involved with the school, whether it’s been helping little ones with computer skills or assisting with staff recruitment. I’ve enjoyed giving something back to the establishment which gave my own son such a good start.

Ayscoughfee Hall School will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020. It began as an offshoot of Spalding High School in 1920, located in rooms within Ayscoughfee Hall itself, hence its name. Some of you may also remember its former home in Church Street.

Everything came full circle when the school moved to its current location, Welland Hall, on London Road, in 1993. A return to the building which housed Spalding High School nearly 100 years ago.

In preparation for this historic anniversary, the school is creating a database of past pupils. We would love to know where everyone is living and what they are doing now. A regular online newsletter, starting next month, will be sent to Old Ayscoughfians who get in touch with the school. We hope to share your news and photos with the rest of your Ayscoughfee family.

We’re also keen to hear your memories of the school, particularly if they relate to the last 25 years. In 1995 a book was published for the school’s 75th anniversary. We hope to follow this up with a publication covering the subsequent years. If you have some interesting or funny stories to tell about life at Ayscoughfee from 1995 onwards, now’s the time to confess.

If you are a former pupil or teacher and would like to receive the newsletter and share your news, we would love to hear from you. It will be a great way to maintain links with Ayscoughfee Hall School and keep in touch with your old pals. Please email your details to the deputy head, Sally Chester: SChester@ahs.me.uk