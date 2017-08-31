Estate agents make a hairless charity offer

This event will take the company’s total funds raised to over £20,000 since starting working with the charity.

Director of Pygott & Crone Kevin Scrupps said “The charity is one of many that our company and staff support, we raise money for Macmillan because many of us have experienced the unbelievable support they give to families at a very difficult time. Being a reasonably large company and having a large local client base we are always hearing of times when this charities support is needed”.

We are never surprised by the generosity of our teams, friends, clients and suppliers whenever we are fundraising for our local communities.

The event took place on Friday 18th August with Kelly Cowell from Envvy hairdressers providing everyone taking part with the required shave. The group raised over £2,300 for the Charity.