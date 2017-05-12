Put your shirt on the Tulips next season

EDITOR’S COMMENT: By Jeremy Ransome

During Spalding United’s exciting but, ultimately, unsuccessful, play-off challenge, our newspapers were lucky enough to sponsor a key match.

Now, when I started editing these papers back in 2011, the Tulips did not have the best of reputations in the local community for one reason or another, so I was genuinely interested to see what kind of club I would find in 2017 when I attended the play-off semi-final against Stocksbridge Park Steels.

I’m delighted to say I found a friendly, vibrant football club, manned by hard-working volunteers.

There was a lovely mix of ages and sexes in the crowd, a balance of local players and those from further afield in the team and a sense of a club that is going places.

But to continue on their journey (Spalding have just finished in their highest ever position in the non-league football pyramid) the Tulips do need some help.

Match day sponsorship such as ours, buying advertising hoardings and advertising in the matchday programme all help.

But the biggy at the moment is shirt sponsorship... and what a brilliant advertising opportunity that provides for a local business.

If you decide to back the Tulips and have your company’s name on their shirt you will be integral in their continuing success.

Every time we take pictures of the team in action it will be your name that our thousands of readers and hundreds of thousands of online viewers see. And we’ll make sure to give you plenty of mentions too.

Back the Tulips next season. They’re going places.

