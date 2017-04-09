Phenomenal uptake already this month

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By Jerry Green Dog Rescue, South Lincolnshire

Here at Jerry Green Dog Rescue South Lincolnshire we have been very busy finding homes for some of our wonderful dogs.

This month so far we have managed to rehome or reserve six dogs to their forever homes, which is phenomenal as it is only the fourth of the month.

We still have lots of wonderful dogs that are still looking for their home, such as Stanley who is this week’s dog of the week.

If you are interested in adopting any of our dogs take a look at our website www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk where all of our available dogs are listed.

You can search by location, breed and circumstance. If you find a dog that you think is perfect for you, give the centre a call and they can take you through the next steps.

• Did you join us for Belton Horse Trials?

We had a great time meeting lots of lovely people and their dogs.

Judging the dog show was really hard because they were all so amazing. We were so overwhelmed by the amazing support we recieved across the two days – this year we managed to raise an astounding £864.22 which is higher than we have ever raised at Belton.

Thank you so much to everyone who came down and supported us at the dog show or on the tombola.

COMING EVENTS

We will be at the Noah’s Ark Flower festival in Holbeach on April 29 and 30 with our dog tombola to raise money for our rescue dogs. Please pop by, say hi and see what you can win for your dog.

We will be hosting a fun dog day on Saturday, May 20 at Sutterton Village hall – more details to follow soon.

DOG OF THE WEEK

This is Stanley. He is a very friendly young two year-old Lurcher who is always happy to meet lots of new people.

He really loves to get lots of cuddles and will roll around on you to get lots of belly rubs. Stanley is a real favourite with the staff here; his cheeky smile and loving looks have well and truly melted our hearts.

Stanley loves to be out walking with other dogs but can get a bit too much for them when he plays. He would benefit from a pet-free home that can continue to work on his socialization while out and about. He could potentially live with a calmer dog that would help him learn some manners.

Stanley would like a home that is adults only as he can get a bit bouncy and excitable; we feel he would be too much around children.

If you think you can offer Stanley a home please call our centre on 01205 260546.

TRAINING TIP

Tired of your dog stealing your favourite socks? How to manage object stealing.Our belongings seem fascinating to our dogs, but sometimes we would prefer if they didn’t play with them. The swap game is a great method of retrieving your items.

Teaching Swapsies: We would advise not taking any item directly from your dog’s mouth, as this can seem playful or lead to undesirable guarding behaviours.

Offer a toy or treat in exchange for the object you want them to give up. Once they drop the object, reward with the treat or toy, you can also throw some treats away from them to allow enough time for you to pick the object up safely.

Did you know that Jerry Green’s offer one to one training sessions with our Centre Trainer. Give us a call today to find out more information.

If you are interested in giving any of our wonderful dogs a home, volunteering with us or becoming a fosterer, give our centre a call on 01205 260546 . www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk