Our publisher is very keen to ‘make a difference’

EDITOR’S COMMENT: By Jeremy Ransome

Iliffe Media, the family-owned publisher behind the Spalding Guardian and our sister title the Lincolnshire Free Press, is backing Local Newspaper Week, which began on Monday.

Iliffe Media is backing us and other titles by investing in local journalism

Theme this year of the annual event, which showcases the role of local newspapers and associated websites, is Making a Difference, something Iliffe Media is very keen to do.

The company bought the Guardian and Free Press in January from Johnston Press alongwith 12 other titles.

Iliffe Media is backing us and other titles by investing in local journalism, including recruiting more reporters, backing more community involvement, campaigning for the community and against ‘fake news’, expanding the commercial team and re-opening our reception.

That investment means we can get to more meetings, cover court more often and launch successful campaigns such as the one that provided a therapy room for Long Sutton cerebral palsy sufferer Alice Bates and helped pay to send young brain tumour patient Kieran Taylor’s family to America with him for vital treatment.

The Cambridge Independent, launched by Iliffe in September last year, was last month named Weekly Newspaper of the Year at the News Awards 2017.

Also last month, Iliffe Media acquired Kent’s KM Media Group, which publishes 13 newspapers.

Local Newspaper Week is organised by the News Media Association, created in 2014 by a merger between the Newspaper Society and the Newspaper Publishers’ Association, which represents national newspaper publishers.