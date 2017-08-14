New website to match your mobile demands

CABINET CALL: By Coun Malcolm Chandler

I’m pleased to start this week’s column by announcing that SHDC will have a new website in September.

We are always pleased to hear from residents on how they want the website to work and consider all helpful suggestions for development. The new site will be cloud based and part of a collaboration between ourselves, Breckland Council and East Lindsey District Council with whom we have both shared management or operational partnerships.

This joint venture will result in considerable savings for the three authorities whilst retaining the individual nature for each council.

The site is built using the latest technology to work on all devices and is especially optimised for use on mobile devices to match the increased demand of residents to view the site on the move.

It will operate with a search bar and 20 quick link buttons allowing users to reach all content in one or two clicks without the need to resort to complicated drop down menus.

Within the new site, the focus is on providing more opportunities for residents to engage with the council with reduced reliance on paper form filling, or the need to phone or visit the council offices.

Importantly, it will be more streamlined and user-friendly than our current version, making it easier to report things to us and get important feedback. This is a further development of a continued process to progress the council’s digital offering, so look out for further announcements coming soon. Of course, current contact facilities will continue for those who do not have access to internet services

• On a separate note, I would like to remind businesses that the Grants for Growth programme offers Lincolnshire businesses the opportunity to apply for up to 28 per cent towards investing in assets that help facilitate growth, improve resilience and create jobs.

Applications are invited from companies based in the Greater Lincolnshire area, which employ less than 250 employees, with a turnover less than £44million a year, will use the grant money to purchase physical capital assets (such as machinery and equipment).

Check out the details at grants4growth.sholland.gov.uk or via Facebook at Grants4GrowthLincs

If you think you may be eligible or would like to discuss opportunities contact the team on grants4growth@sholland.gov.uk