MAN’S BEST FRIEND: News from the Jerry Green Rescue Centre

Could you offer a home to our dogs of the week, Storm and Jack?

Our centre has decided to throw its very first charity ball, so we decided to do something different and turn it into a masked ball and hold it around Hallowe’en, for an added sense of mystery.

Our charity ball will be held at Southview Park Hotel in Skegness and will feature a three-course meal, welcome drink, live music and a fantastic charity auction.

All proceeds will go to helping the dogs in our care.

Tickets are £40pp or you can book a table of 10 for £360. To book your ticket now, please call the centre on 01205 260546, where you can pay by card over the phone, or pop into the centre.

This event is not to be missed, so grab your glad rags, prepare for a great night and book your ticket now!

The Jerry Green Masquerade Ball will be held on Saturday 28th October from 7pm.