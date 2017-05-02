Making parents proud every time

EDITOR’S COMMENT: By Jeremy Ransome

My daughter Joanna was lucky enough to make her first on-stage appearance for Spalding’s Act II Theatre Company last week.

She only had a small part in her first show – 70s musical Disco Inferno – but she was chuffed with her efforts throughout the five-show run and I was immensely proud.

Act II put on several shows each year at the South Holland Centre in Spalding and if you’ve never seen them perform, they’re well worth a watch.

I am not singing their praises because Joanna is now part of their group, she is actually going there because I have been so impressed with previous performances and recommended them to her.

To see children as young as 11 singing, dancing and acting on stage is inspirational and it’s not just my daughter I’m proud of – the performances of many of these brave, confident youngsters brings a lump to the throat.

Karl and Charlotte Gernert have created a real family at their Clay Lake studios and it’s lovely to watch these youngsters bloom under their tutelage.

Some shows I have watched have been so impressive that I have even forgotten it’s kids treading the boards in front of me.

Last week’s show (see review on page 51 of this week’s Spalding Guardian) wasn’t actually my favourite, but I’d still recommend their shows as a good night out... or a good activity for your youngsters to get involved in.

For a few quid a week, the self-esteem and confidence it gives them and the pride it fills you with is well worth it.