YOUR LETTERS: Spalding road is very dangerous

I am writing concerning the speeding on the race track that is Halmer Gate.

This road is an accident waiting to happen, yet nobody in authority seems to want to address it.

In West Marsh Road, there are speed restrictions and occasionally a police camera is deployed, why? There are no pedestrians, no schoolchildren or the amount of traffic that Halmer Gate gets.

The other day, a car overtook me and, when I hooted, the driver stuck two fingers up at me out of his window.

What, if anything, is planned for this increasingly dangerous road?