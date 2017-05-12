INSIDE THE CENTRE: Half-term family fun on stage and the small screen

With just over a week to go until the kids break up for half term, we have a few ideas up our sleeves to keep everyone entertained!

For those who love the magic of a live stage show, internationally-renowned M6 Theatre Company bring One Little Word to the South Holland Centre on Wednesday May 31 at 2pm.

Primarily aimed at children aged 3 to 6 and their families, the show has already captivated hundreds of children – not only in Britain but at many international children’s festivals including events in Belfast, Malta and the Netherlands.

One Little Word tells the story of two characters who play together: exploring a new space, new objects, dressing up and taking turns.

But struggles arise when one of them wants to be the ONLY Captain of the ship!

This moving story of friendship, power struggles and creative play is highly accessible - told with original music and just one spoken word. Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £6.50 for children.

Meanwhile, those looking for a family-friendly movie this half term can revel in DreamWorks’ animation comedy, The Boss Baby or the heart-warming family drama told from a dog’s point of view, A Dog’s Purpose. Then there is the perfect introduction to the cinema for younger children, when Peppa Pig arrives on the big screen.

All screening dates and times can be found on our website www.southhollandcentre.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01775 764777.