Holbeach rocks!

Sunday morning and I’m sitting in the sunshine with ringing in my ears, a croaky throat and knees which creak like floorboards. But I have a huge smile on my face as I’m recovering from two nights at the Holbeach Music and Beer Festival.

Organiser, Sean Taylor, has been in cahoots with the weather gods yet again as, apart from a blip around Saturday lunchtime, the sun has been shining all weekend at the Holbeach United Community Sports Academy on Penny Hill Road.

This fantastic annual event is now a highlight of the local calendar. It’s truly a family friendly event with fun fair rides, bouncy castles and excellent outside caterers. With dozens of real ales to choose from and a brilliant collection of live bands, it’s certainly raised the profile of Holbeach and the local community were out in force to support it. Money raised from the event goes to good causes and charities that benefit the town.

Dougie tells me that despite the crowds on Saturday night, it was quicker to get served at the bar this year which is always good news. I was fascinated by the unusual beers on offer, with names such as Electric Landlady, Saturnalia and Raspberry Dribble but opted to try out the ciders instead.

Over the weekend we feasted on roast pork baps from the Pinchbeck Pig Roast Company and delicious shredded lamb kebab from Smokey’s Barbecue. The Red Bus was popular too; fish and chips from a proper big and, yes, red bus which was parked up in the arena.

And the music? An eclectic mix across the weekend. We arrived on Friday evening in time to hear the chilled sounds of Crossing The Tracks, a talented folk/country/blues/rock band. How fitting to be listening to the strains of The Eagles’ ‘Tequila Sunrise’ whilst enjoying a Fenland Gold sunset.

Dougie and I were soon up dancing to Zeb Rootz, the headliners of the night, with their awesome reggae and ska set and walked all the way home humming ‘The Harder They Come’.

On Saturday evening we were back with friends, to watch The Moll Grips, blasting out some great classic rock songs. You may have seen me headbanging to their masterful cover of AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ which brought the set to a close.

The Soft Tone Needles kept lovers of Northern Soul and Motown happy with their accomplished performance. The excitement in the crowd was building, in time for The Wild Boys to take to the stage.

This top-rated 80s tribute band played a superb set and had the audience eating out of their hands with classics from Wham, Culture Club and Duran Duran. The mosh pit became a bit lairy at times but music lovers of all ages were shouting back the lyrics to ‘Relax’ and ‘Tainted Love’.

WRiting this on Sunday morning, I can still go along today and get even more value from my £10 weekend wristband. With Bowie tribute act, Aladdinsane, and rockabilly group, The Houndogs, on the schedule for tonight, I’m sorely tempted.

Either way, this weekend, it’s fair to say, Holbeach Rocks!

