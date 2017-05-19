HELPING HAND: You can make a big difference

National Volunteers’ Week runs from June 1 to 7 and is an opportunity to thank those already volunteering and ask others ‘how could you make the difference?’

At Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS), we see the impact volunteers make every day and the difference volunteering makes to them too.

We’d like to thank all volunteers who contribute to our community, including those who help our organisation – assisting us to promote volunteering opportunities and help community groups and projects reach their goals.

Volunteers do such a wide range of things. They help improve our environment –think of the members of In Bloom committees who helped secure gold awards for Spalding, Holbeach and Crowland and silver gilt for Long Sutton.

Volunteers spend time with those who may otherwise be lonely, provide activities for children and contribute to a range of other services and support.

Spalding and District Round Table and Ladies Circle Beer and Music Festival, which takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (May 26, 27 and 28), at The Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, is organised and run by volunteers. All profits support local youth projects.

In Volunteers’ Week, we’d love to share your thank you messages and photos of volunteers already making a difference –find us on Facebook and Twitter pages @LincolnshireCVS

If you’re feeling inspired to volunteer, Chain Bridge Forge, in Spalding, which has links with University of Lincoln regarding the use of Virtual Reality in training and the design and manufacture process, as well as its own 3D printer, is still seeking digital innovation volunteers.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People is recruiting volunteers to assist people with sight loss to use technology such as smartphones and computers.

And Citizens Advice is always seeking people to help raise its profile in a variety of ways.

LCVS is hosting a Volunteer Coordinators Forum at Tonic Health, Spalding, on June 1 – come along to share tips and network.

Visit www.lincolnshireorg.uk , contact enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk or call the LCVS Spalding office on 01205 510888 option 3.

Whatever your interest, LCVS can help you find a volunteering opportunity.