Get your dog groomed and help fund us

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By Jerry Green Dog Rescue, South Lincolnshire

We have just launched our brand-new grooming enterprise to help raise money for the rescue dogs.

We are now able to offer grooming not only to the rescue dogs in our care but also to the public’s dogs as well.

This means owners can now book appointments to have their dog groomed with a fully-qualified groomer who only works with positive handling techniques while helping a rescue dog still looking for a home, as all the profits go back to the rescue dogs.

Heather Sayer is the new hire that has stepped into the role.

She is qualified to level three in City and Guilds and has gained lots of experience running her own grooming business from home.

Heather said: “I was over the moon to join the Jerry Green team and thrilled to be helping them raise more money for the wonderful dogs here. It is a wonderful concept where you get to pamper your dog and help another at the same time for no additional cost.”

To book a grooming appointment with Heather or for more information about costs, please email heather.sayer@jerrygreendogs.org.uk or call/text 07785472849.

DOG OF THE WEEK

Meet Paddy, a four year-old Patterdale crossed with a Staffordshire Bull terrier. Paddy is a very adorable, sweet little boy who loves to be around people. He enjoys having lots of cuddles and really enjoys playing and running around. Due to kennel cough, Paddy has not been able to really mix with other dogs and we will do more work with them when he has fully recovered.

He would currently enjoy a home without any other pets. Paddy is an excitable little boy and because of this we think he would be best in a home without small children, but he could possibly live with older children who are used to bouncy dogs.

Therena’s Training Tip: Pulling on the lead – part one

One of the most common questions we are asked is how to stop dogs pulling on the lead.

Here is the first simple solution to encourage pleasant walking. Make sure to pick up a copy of the Spalding Guardian next week to see part 2.

Technique 1 –Each time your dog pulls forward on the lead simply stand still. Once she stops pulling against the pressure you can continue walking. Repeat this each time she pulls.

She will soon learn that when she pulls, she goes nowhere and when she walks nicely she gets to continue moving.

If you need and further advice on positive training techniques why not book a one to one with our centre trainer Therena?

Call 01205 260546 to book in.