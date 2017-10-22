Enviable size and standard

Have your say

This well-presented, detached family home comprises of four reception rooms, kitchen with utility room, four bedrooms with en-suite to master and a family bathroom.

The kitchen has a matching range of base and eye-level units with granite worktop.

The lounge has uPVC window to front, carpet flooring, ceiling and wall mounted lights and radiator.

The reception room has wall lights, solid oak flooring, radiator, opening to garden room and door to the play room.

To the front of the home there is a lawn area adjacent to the driveway, which has been block paved and provides off-road parking for multiple vehicles.

The rear garden is laid to lawn with a patio area with veranda and the garden is fully enclosed with panel fencing.

There are also mature shrub borders, two outside taps, three electric sockets and the property is fitted with a burglar alarm.

The property is located with easy access to local amenities and viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the size and standard.