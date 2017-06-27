DOG OF THE WEEK – RAIN

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: By the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Rain has had a bit of bad luck lately, he has had visits cancel on him, reserves dropped and even some people that have left him waiting. This poor guy is in need of some good luck now... there has to be a home for this gorgeous fellow out there.

Therena and Rain

Rain is a very friendly one-year-old husky, with one blue eye and one brown eye. He would love a home where he gets to go on lots of walks. Ideally he would like someone who has had experience or has knowledge of the husky breed. He is always very happy meeting new people and loves to get lots of cuddles.

As he was a stray we have no history on Rain. He is very clean in his kennel so possibly could be house trained.

Ideally he needs a home where someone can build up to him being left as he does appear to love human company.

Rain has been socialising with dogs while being with us at the centre and enjoys their company when out on lead for walks but would not want to share his house with another dog. He would need to be the only dog in the home so he can have all the attention for himself.

Rain would be suitable to go into either an adult home or one with older children, who have previously been around bigger dogs. If you think you have the perfect home for Rain, please call our team on 01205 260546.

Therena’s training tip: Getting your dog to lay down

Asking a dog to lay down may seem like a fairly simple thing but if your dog doesn’t know what you mean, they won’t understand what to do.

Method 1: Take a yummy treat and hold it near your dog’s nose, move your hand slowly downwards, don’t go too fast. The idea is that your dog will stick to the treat like Velcro and follow the movement with their head. When you get to the floor, hold your hand there and hopefully your dog will lie down. If they don’t; try moving the treat forwards slightly to encourage your dog’s head to follow the motion. Once they have laid down; give them lots of praise and the yummy treat. This can be done with your dog in a sitting or standing position. Come back next week for the second method.

• If you would like to find out more about positive training call Therena on 01205 260546.

Have you booked on our Brilliant Dog Awards?

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is launching its very own Brilliant Dog Awards that you can be a part of.

Learn new tips, tricks and behaviours with your dog and progress from bronze all the way to gold.

The class will involve different forms of training; from behaviour basics to loose lead walking and much, much more.

Each dog and owner will work at their own pace, completing a number of training and tasks to achieve the wonderful Brilliant Dog Award!

Therena is a highly skilled and experienced trainer who works with our rescue dogs every day.

She is really excited to launch these classes to help a wider range of dogs and their owners.

It is a fantastic opportunity to learn new things, get help with issues that you might be struggling with as well as meet other dogs owners and socialise your dog at the same time.

The classes take place at our centre in Algarkirk on Tuesday nights at 6.30pm.

There are variety a of offers depending on how many sessions you are booking so if you would like more information contact Therena on 07464490200.

Previously...

Can you try a little tenderness with Otis?

