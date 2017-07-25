Could you give lovely Woody a home?

Woody is a gorgeous young boy who has been looking for a home with us for five months now, we can’t understand why no one has fallen in love with this fantastic dog.

He is full of beans and would ideally love an active home that will give him activities to do, lots of exercise and play lots of fun training games with him.

Although like most dogs, he is still a very affectionate fellow and loves to come for cuddles and kisses.

Woody will benefit from further training and a patient home that can give him the time he needs for this is very important for him.

Woody can be shy when first meeting people and will need patience and understanding from his adopters in helping him overcome this.

Once you have joined Woody’s trusted circle of friends you will not regret it, we can assure you there isn’t much in this life better than Woody’s love!

Woody requires an adult only home as he will find the hustle and bustle of a family home too overwhelming. Woody would like to be the only pet in the home.

If you would like to offer Woody the home he needs, please call the centre on 01205 260546

