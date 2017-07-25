Could you fall in love with the gorgeous Papaya?

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A weekly column from the South Lincs Centre of Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Just like her namesake, Papaya is very sweet. She is an older girl, aged nine, who adores everyone she meets. She loves to have lots of cuddles and will often roll on her back for tummy tickles. She is very gentle when walking out on the lead and enjoys going out for long walks.

Papaya enjoys going out for walks with doggy friends but would like to have a home all to herself to get all the fuss and attention.

Papaya has been around children but does prefer a quieter environment. She could live with sensible children again.

If you would like to offer Papaya a loving home, please call the centre on 01205 260546.

Did you know you can foster rescue dogs?

A lot of people don’t know this but you can foster a rescue dog.

To be a foster parent all you need to do is provide a safe and loving home to a rescue dog for however long you can spare – this can be from a week or until they find a home.

We provide you with all the equipment, food and veterinary care (if required) that they need.

Essentially you get the wonderful joy of a lovely companion, without the cost or long term responsibility.

Just like our adopters, we match our fosterers to a dog to suit their home environment, so we wouldn’t ask you to foster a reactive dog if you already had a dog in the home.

A lot of people interested in fostering always say: “But I’d be really sad when I had to give them back.”

To that, we say: “Please don’t. If you can only foster for a week, then you have given a dog a week’s respite from the kennel environment, which will be like a lovely holiday for them.

“It is such a fantastic thing as it not only gets the dogs who may not be coping in a kennel into a calmer environment, but it also gives us the opportunity to learn more about what they are like in the home, which is very helpful when we are looking for their forever home.”

So what do you need to do to become a fosterer, I hear you ask? All you need to do is give us a call or, better yet, pop in. Fill out a form and let us complete your home visit.

Then all you need to do is await your temporary friend.

Lots of our fosterers love fostering so much that they don’t want to permanently adopt a dog, so that their home is free to continue to help lots of dogs through their time of need.

• Find out more about fostering with Jerry Green Dog Rescue today. Call 01205 260546 and talk to one of the team.

Therena’s Training Tip – energetic dogs

Is your dog full of energy?

Does your dog seem to have lots of energy even after a run or walk? We have some great tips that will allow your dogs to entertain themselves or burn up some of that access energy, leaving you to relax or get on with other things.

Tip 1 – Enrichment: Enrichment is a great way to help your dog entertain themselves. We use many varieties of enrichment here at the rescue centre. Food toys are great fun and can keep your dog busy for quite some time. Dogs love treat balls and you can even use these to give your dog his dinner. Kong’s are another great way to give your dog something to do – try freezing meat in them and watch your dog enjoy their very own version of an ice cream cone.

Why not make your own enrichment?! Cardboard boxes, kitchen towel rolls and newspaper make great food puzzles for your dog. Pop treats inside and wrap with newspaper, leave some loose to encourage your dog not to give up finding the special surprises inside. You could even add a chew or a toy to make the game last longer!

Come back next week for a tip on mental stimulation.

• If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our centre trainer Therena on 01205 260546.

