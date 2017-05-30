Can you give a home to Jamie?

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: With Jerry Green South Lincolnshire Dog Rescue

Looking for someone tall dark and handsome? Then meet Jamie, our three-year-old Greyhound.

Nico still needs a loving home

Jamie has just come into our centre and is such a sweet boy – he loves everyone he meets.

He came into us after his racing career ended and is now looking for his retirement home where he can relax. He is very gentle when out and about on his lead and really enjoys going for long walks. During his assessment period with us Jamie has been happy to mix with other dogs a similar size to him, however as he is ex-racing he would be unsuitable to live with smaller pets. Jamie is a very gentle boy but can have his excitable moments – he could possibly live with children who have been used to bigger dogs previously.

If you think you could be the one for Jamie call us on 01205 260546.

UPDATE ON OTHER DOGS OF THE WEEK

Have you ever wondered what happened to our previous dogs of the week? Check out this update to soothe your curiosity.

Ronnie, Stanley, Buster and Trifle – rehomed to their forever homes.

Our longest stay Pinkie Pie was transferred to our Nottingham Centre and is currently on foster with a lovely family who are hoping to adopt her, fingers crossed.

Fidget, Nico (pictured) and Paddy – these guys are still looking for their forever homes.

We are hoping to find a foster home for any of them to help give them some respite from the kennel environment.

VOLUNTEER AT JERRY GREEN

June 1 to 7 is Volunteer Week across the country, so we thought this would be an excellent opportunity to talk to you about the various volunteer roles that you can get involved in at Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

Become a dog walker.

We will always have dogs that need walking – the more they can get out the less time they have to spend in a kennel. You will receive all the training you need and you don’t have to walk a great distance. You could just take a dog into one of our secure off-lead areas for a game of fetch.

Help our fundraising.

Run a stall at an event, manage our collection boxes, deliver a talk in the community or even help to run a dog show. There are so many different aspects that you could get your teeth into in this role.

Do some admin

This may not sound as glamorous, but it is possibly our most helpful. Run the reception desk, answer some calls and help to update our system. This will allow our dog welfare team to spend more time with our dogs,

Help maintain our centre.

Give our kennels a lick of paint, cut the grass or even build our dogs some agility equipment. There are lots of different things for you to get involved in.

These are just a few of the volunteer roles we have available at our centre. The fantastic thing about volunteering with us is that we can build a role for you suitable to your needs and availability, so if you can only spare an hour that is still fantastic.

We will provide you with any training required and it is a fantastic opportunity to add some more things to a CV.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Elizabeth on 07921471578 or email elizabeth.hempstock@jerrygreendogs.org.uk

KEEPING YOUR DOG COOL IN HOT WEATHER

Are you worried that your dog could get heat stroke in this warm weather?

Check out our centre trainer Therena’s cool ideas (pun intended) to keep your dog cool in the summer heat.

• Fill a paddling pool with water to allow your dog to splash around as well as having constant access to drinking water.

• Freeze a kong full of tasty treats

• Make your own dog ice lolly. • Freeze some water in a beaker or dog bowl, pop in a chew for a stick or even some tasty treats inside (see picture above).

• Wet a towel to create a cool spot to lay on.