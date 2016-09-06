Show of force to take on the hare coursers in South Holland

Hare coursing gangs intent on making life hell for farmers in South Holland face action from land and air this season.

The use of airborne camera drones, closer working between neighbouring police forces, a new text messaging service and the threat to seize hunting dogs are all weapons to be used as part of Operation Galileo over the next six months.

Police officers from south Lincolnshire were joined by NFU leaders, Police and Crime Commissioner Coun Marc Jones and his deputy Coun Stuart Tweedale for the launch of Operation Galileo, Lincolnshire Police’s annual campaign to tackle hare coursing countywide, in South Holland on Thurs-day.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner, force lead on rural crime for Lincolnshire Police, said: “No one should underestimate the impact that rural crime has on the community so it’s absolutely right that we target hare coursing.

“This year, in a change to our previous tactics, we’re working together with other police forces so as not to just push hare coursers across our county borders.

“But the biggest change for Lincolnshire this year is the message to hare coursers that if you come to Lincolnshire, we’re going to seize your dogs – as well as your vehicles.”

Operation Galileo went into action on Saturday with reports of suspected hare coursers in both Deeping St James and Gosberton Clough.