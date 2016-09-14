Do-it-yourself pods for district council offices in Spalding

People across the South Holland district can find out about the services here at the touch of a button as part of the area’s £1.1 million “Transformation” plan.

A number of new self-service pods have been installed at South Holland District Council’s offices in Priory Road, Spalding, where people can go online and get information on services, including council tax, waste collection and play areas.

The pods are found in the reception area of the council’s offices where residents can go online to www.sholland.gov.uk and discover how South Holland is governed.

Coun Malcolm Chandler, deputy council leader and portfolio holder for transformation, said: “We are confident that the new pods will help residents get to our services in a quick and straight-forward manner, reducing the amount of time spent at the council office.

“Through the council’s website, residents can use services which include paying council tax and reporting a range of community issues.

“Staff at the council office’s reception are on hand to help residents use the pods and offer any assistance, with access as well for disabled people at any time during office opening hours.

“These self-service pods are part of our ongoing Transformation Programme through which we are committed to providing digital services that are so good that people choose to use them.”

The new pods are the latest feature of the programme which previously included the unveiling of a new South Holland District Council website in February.

Described as “simple for users to find exactly what they are looking for”, the website holds information in “easy-to-navigate sections, using eye-catching icons, whilst retaining a search facility”.

Coun Chandler said: “The Digital Transformation programme is a four-year project which will see some significant and beneficial changes.

“The main aim is to greatly improve our digital services as we want to provide our residents with a website that tells them exactly what they need to know and makes finding what people are looking for simple.

“We are proud of the new look and confident that residents will like it too, but we also welcome any feedback.”

The Transformation Programme was first unveiled by the council last October, with the £1.1 million cost met from the council’s own funds.

Coun Chandler said: “It’s not going to be a universal answer as some people will need to have access to human beings, but it’s something we just have to do in the 21st century.”

