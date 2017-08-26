CABINET CALL: Colin taking over as Sally steps back

This is my first column, having recently joined the council’s cabinet and taken on the portfolio for Governance and Customer.

Sally Slade, who previously held this role, has decided to step aside as she is about to start a training course to become a primary school teacher, which will not allow sufficient time for her cabinet responsibilities. Sally will continue to work as a ward councillor for Pinchbeck and Surfleet.

I am excited to be taking over this important portfolio and look forward to continuing the good work done by Sally, whilst wishing her every success with her new career.

My new role officially starts on August 29 and I have spent the past few weeks preparing for it by meeting with managers and officers involved in the services that I will oversee.

These include the council’s legal and elections teams, as well as digital and customer access departments.

There is a lot of work going on at present to enhance our customer and digital services, with one of the main changes seeing an upgrade to the council’s website, www.sholland.gov.uk.

Within the new site, the focus is on providing more opportunities for residents to engage with the council with reduced reliance on paper form filling, or the need to phone or visit the council offices.

Importantly, it will be more streamlined and user-friendly than our current version, making it easier to report things to us and get important feedback.

I’m very much looking forward to the site being launched, which should take place next month, and I’m confident that our residents will benefit greatly from it.

It is worth pointing out that we always welcome feedback about our services, so please let us know about things such as our website so that we can continue to develop and improve in the future.