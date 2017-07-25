CABINET CALL: A little bit of help can go a long way

We all make our own decisions regarding our personal finances, budgets and priorities, which will affect our quality of life in the immediate future.

This is exactly the same when councillors and councils set budgets and corporate priorities, however, these decisions affect thousands of people and those making these decisions should never forget this.

We should always ask what are the potential consequences of making a particular decision and how difficult would it be to change direction.

I am a firm believer in reducing any unnecessary waste and duplication and looking to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible.

I do not support the county council’s decision to stop cutting certain grass verges.

This makes our environment look untidy and does not help to portray a positive image of where we live.

I’m pleased that many parish councils and SHDC are now increasing the areas of grass verges which they maintain.

Councils need to learn lessons from this and work together more effectively in the future, as all these services are paid for in some form or another by the taxpayer.

Some residents have made the additional effort to maintain grass verges adjacent to their properties, which is excellent, but this is not an expectation.

Other volunteers across the district have recently carried out an excellent job regarding the In Bloom effort.

Long Sutton and Holbeach are looking particularly colourful and I know how communities have pulled together to improve their environment.

In Spalding, a group of committed volunteers have transformed the areas around the railway station.

Throughout the district, these hard-working volunteers give their time in order to make a difference to others – one of the greatest gifts someone can give.

If you know someone who truly makes a difference to our community, they can be nominated for the Pride in South Holland awards, which take place in September.

The awards are a very special event, highlighting the many different ways local people have made a difference to the lives of others.

We can learn so much from these amazing people, as no one can do everything, but everyone can do something.