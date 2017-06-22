BUSINESS: Quality farming gear in demand at auction

Well-maintained, low-houred agricultural equipment was clearly in demand at the CW Dobbs & Son Limited dispersal sale recently.

The sale was held by Brown & Co’s auctions team near Bourne, following a change in farming policy.

With an impressive line-up of New Holland equipment under the gavel, the prices demonstrated a strong home market from both farmers and traders.

The star of the show was a pristine 2013 New Holland CX8070 combine with 1,000 hours on the clock and 7.5m Varifeed header topping the auction at £102,000, followed by a 2016 New Holland T7.260 Auto Command with a mere 590 hours completed, which sold to a Midlands farmer for £76,000.

Smaller was also the size of the day, with two 2008 New Holland T6020 & T6030 Plus tractors with 3,600 hours on the clock selling for £21,500 and £25,500 respectively.

Second-hand self-propelled sprayers are always keenly sought after and the 2007 Bateman RB17 2500ltr machine swiftly progressed to a conclusion at £44,700 with a further £2,000 for a demount unit and Sulky spreader combination and £1,450 for a full set of flotation tyres.

“Clearly barn-storing equipment since new had been reflected in the prices paid on the day,” said Brown & Co auctioneer Chris Purllant.

““With many lots being sold to the end user, the dedication made by the company to care and maintenance has been well invested”.