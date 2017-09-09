Banish the back to school blues

Lincolnshire CVS write a monthly column for us on volunteering.

With the new school term now under way, September can be a time of mixed emotions.

If you’re a parent who suddenly has a bit more time on your hands, perhaps you’re enjoying the new freedom or maybe you feel a little lost.

Volunteering can be a great way to find new direction, pick up new skills and ease isolation.

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice is looking for ‘Consistent Companions’ to provide friendship and support to people who have a diagnosis of a life-limiting illness and are experiencing loneliness or isolation.

The role is about preserving social contact and dignity through human kindness.

Coordinators are also sought to help organise these volunteers, carry out initial assessments and reviews, collate and monitor weekly activity logs and work with the community development manager to ensure effective communication with the team.

If you’re interested in learning a new skill or, if already first aid trained, making use of one you already have, British Red Cross is also looking for volunteers.

British Red Cross volunteers provide First Aid, occasionally life-saving, services to those who need help at public events and to support the ambulance service.

At LCVS this month, we’re also seeking to engage with volunteer involving organisations. We’re running a brief survey to get a picture of how difficult community groups and charities find it to get the staff and volunteers they need.

There are five quick questions to answer and we hope to use the responses to help inform and develop future projects. To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk and search ‘recruitment survey’.

We’ll also be holding the postponed South Holland Voluntary Sector Forum with a focus on how local groups and business can develop mutually beneficial connections.

The forum is at Springfields Events & Conference Centre in Spalding next Tuesday (September 19), 1pm to 3pm. Book your place at www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk

For further details of any of the above or to find out more about the many other volunteering opportunities in south Lincolnshire, contact us on 01205 510888 ext 3 or email enquiry@lincolnshirecvs.org.uk