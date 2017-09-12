Open day for the community Gosberton Public Hall

Gosberton Public Hall opened its doors to the village with an open day to encourage more people to use it.

Among the groups that took part were Gosberton Bowls and Snooker Club, Good Companions, the Good Neighbour Scheme and Gosberton Community Action Team.

Organised by Jane Parker, Rona and Rowland Perry, village groups each manned a stall where they could promote their activities, while the bowls and snooker club invited visitors to play.