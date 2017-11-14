Open day at Spalding dental practice

The Tulip Dental Practice in Spaldinghad an open day on Saturday so residents could meet dentist Dr Israr Razaq and his wife Dr Almira Haseeb, who took over the practice this year.

The event at the Woolram Wygate practice was well attended by local residents, who enjoyed coffee and cakes throughout the day.

People were able to look around the surgery and inquire about the NHS and private services available.

The last few months have been a great start for the Tulip Dental Practice and Dr Razaq has been able to recruit more staff and is looking forward to expanding his team and is currently looking for a dental nurse to join his hard working team.

• Our picture shows Rabhi Haseeb and Dr Almira Haseeb with some of the goodies given out during the open day.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG281017-187TW