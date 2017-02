Popular local band Zebra said farewell to lead guitarist Phil (Walter Trout) Wright on saturday at The Granary in Long Sutton.

Lead singer Kev Arnold said: “It’s a sad day for us as we have all been friends for a long time but a new chapter in Zebra’s evolution>”

Zebra have a new bass player in Karl Gernert (director of Spalding’s Act II Theatre Company ) and will unveil there new line up soon.