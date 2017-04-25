On it like an Easter bonnet at care home

They say if you want to get ahead, get a hat - and that’s just what the ladies and gents at Nuttten Stoven did to celebrate Easter!

The residential home in Boston Road South, Holbeach, hosted its annual Easter bonnet parade last Saturday.

First prizes went to Ivy Sanders for her pink-based creation for the ladies and David Hamilton, who donned a fetching pair of bunny ears on his festive headwear for the men.

A chick-led design secured the runner-up spot for Audrey Tams.

Manager Carolyn Stanway commented that the ladies and gentlemen enjoyed making their bonnets with their keyworkers and celebrating the Easter festival.

“A lovely Easter weekend was had by all, which included a social buffet and entertainment evening on Saturday and an Easter bingo afternoon on Sunday,” said Mrs Stanway.

A raffle was held over the weekend, which raised £65 for the residents.

The home’s 30 residents enjoyed the event, which is held every year.

Nutten Stoven is a private residential home, which provides care for people frail with old age or suffering from Alzheimer’s and also offers respite and short-term care for elderly people.