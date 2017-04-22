Oliver loses his hair for two great causes

Two cancer charities are benefiting from student Oliver Shortland’s head shave, including one set up in memory of a former close pal.

Oliver (19), from West Pinchbeck, has raised £1,000 for Callum Pite’s Smile Fund, the charity set up by the family of the former Sir John Gleed School pupil, who died aged 14 in January 2013.

Oliver sports his new look.

The music student donated his shoulder-length locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair through chemotherapy.

Oliver had his close shave at Strands of Spalding, where salon boss Sharon Tear boosted the £960 he had raised up to £1,000.

Oliver is keeping his online donations page open so more people can donate if they would like to.

Callum and Oliver were friends at Pinchbeck East Primary School before going to different secondary schools.

Oliver said: “Callum was my best friend before he sadly passed away.

“We were friends through school and also our families became really good friends.”

Oliver had been growing his hair for several years before he had his close shave and is now trying to get used to the new look.

He said: “It felt strange having it cut. I don’t know what the feeling was - it was just weird.”

After leaving Spalding Grammar School, Oliver attended the University of Westminster. As well as studying music, he’s also involved in several bands and hopes to make a record shortly.

You can donate by visiting uk.virginmoneygiving.com/olivershortland and find out more about Callum’s fund by visiting www.callum-pites-smile.org.uk

• Are you doing something for a great cause? Email lynne.harrison@ iliffepublishing.co.uk