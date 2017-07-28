Official opening for new burial ground at Sutton Bridge

The long awaited new burial ground in Sutton Bridge has its official opening on Sunday, September 24.

The parkland burial site made national news during its development as undertakers asked the parish council to include 30 double-sized plots close to the road so pallbearers wouldn’t have too far to carry overweight people who died.

The parish council began its search for a site at least five years ago because villagers were worried that St Matthew’s Church, in Bridge Road, was running out of graves.

In October 2012, the preferred site on land owned by Scott’s Miracle-Gro fell through.

At the parish meeting in 2013, residents said they might have to be buried in Spalding unless a new site was found.

In December that year, parish councillors revealed they were poised to buy a site on the edge of the village at Fields Farm North, on Bridge Road.

At the time, the Rev David Oxtoby said: “I am hugely relieved to know that we have secured a space for those who want to lay their loved ones to rest within the community boundaries and families will have a place where they can go to offer their respects.”

At Tuesday’s parish council meeting, chairman John Grimwood said: “It’s took a long time coming but I think we are there.”

The site is expected to serve the village for the next 50 years.

• The burial ground will be officially opened at 1.30pm.

At 3pm that day, there will be a memorial service at the RAF Propeller Memorial on East Bank, close to Cross Keys Bridge.

Sutton Bridge was home to a Second World War RAF station, where many pilots learned to fly and, tragically, some lost their lives .

If it is raining on the day, St Matthew’s Church will host the propeller service.

Refreshments will be served afterwards at the nearby Curlew Centre and there will be an exhibition, Lincolnshire Voices from The Great War, for visitors to view in the centre’s main hall.

