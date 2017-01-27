Officers recommend new homes plan

An application to build nine new homes in Donington will be heard for a second time when South Holland District Council’s planning committee meets next week.

The Calderdale Homes application to build seven two-bed and two three-bed dwellings in Park Lane was deferred from the January 4 planning meeting.

Councillors called for further talks with the applicant to improve the design and layout and also to include more details of the landscaping, lighting and fencing.

Calderdale wants to build on land currently occupied by industrial lock-up units and a garage, between Milson’s Close and 2 Gleed Avenue. They plan to demolish the units.

They are proposing 15 off-street parking spaces for residents and visitors at the rear of the development in a courtyard-style car park accessed via a private driveway and controlled by a management company.

Planning officers have recommended the scheme be granted permission when councillors meet on Wednesday.

No changes were offered towards design but conditions include details of car park lighting, landscaping and tree planting being submitted before work starts.