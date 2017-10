Police attended a report of a swan struggling across the road near Spalding’s Johnson Hospital this morning (Tuesday).

A motorist said a police car was parked across the road to stop traffic in Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, at around 9.30am while an officer tried to help the swan to safety.

Police confirmed that they attended a report that a swan was injured and the RSPCA was called but the swan made its own way to the nearby river.