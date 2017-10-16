Offenders smash car window to steal laptop in Spalding

Have your say

Spalding police are looking for two offenders after a car window was smashed and a laptop stolen.

Insp Gareth Boxall said the incident happened at 12.30am on Sunday in West Elloe Avenue at a private address near Munro Medical Centre.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident 9 of October 15.

From our website ...

Bourne driver injured as car overturns in a field at Sutton St Edmund

Man admits assaulting Spalding antiques dealer John Mumford

Four injured in early morning crash at Spalding Common