Obituary: Former Surfleet and Spalding resident Joy Noon dies aged 86

A former nursery nurse and keen bell ringer, Joy Noon, has died at the age of 86.

Joy passed away on September 16 and her funeral service, conducted by the Rev David Sweeting, took place on October 9 at St Laurence’s Church, Surfleet, followed by cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium.

Joy was born in Surfleet on April 9, 1931 to Winifred, nee Wadsworth, and Charles Rawding.

She was christened by the Rev Law James, Vicar of Surfleet, who was a well-renowned bell ringer, a fact that made Joy proud because bell ringing became a huge part of her own life.

Joy often recollected fun times told with happiness of childhood trips to Skegness, adventures with her brothers and firm friendships built with Land Army girls who stayed with her family during the Second World War.

Joy was a Brownie and later a Girl Guide and had a lifelong friendship with her Brown Owl.

Joy attended the village school in Surfleet before moving on to the Gleed School in Spalding.

After leaving school Joy embarked on a career as a nursery nurse, taking her exams and then moved away to work in Dallington to work for The Children’s Society in one of their homes.

She transferred to St Nicholas Nursery in Lowestoft, then onto Thorplands nursery in Northampton where she met her future husband Ron.

Joy and Ron married in Surfleet Church on September 27, 1952.

They couple then set up home in Spalding where they fostered a few children until their only daughter Rosie was born.

In time, Joy’s grandson Ashley was born and Joy liked to spend time as much time as possible with him.

As well as bell ringing, Joy’s interests included taking care of her garden, growing her own fruit and vegetables and making jam and chutney

Joy and Ron moved to Norfolk four years ago to be near Rosie and her family.

Sadly, Ron passed away two years later.

Joy was adamant she wanted to be in her own home and achieved this with support right up to the last six weeks of her life.

Family and friends have all commented on Joy’s friendship and kindness and how she lived up to her name, Joy.