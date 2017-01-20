Norton chief guest of Bourne Motor Racing Club

Bourne Motor Racing Club will host an evening next month with Stuart Garner, CEO of Norton Motorcycles (UK).

Stuart will talk about ‘The Norton Story’ at Bourne Corn Exchange on February 9 and how he bought the brand, set up the factory in Castle Donington, the current range of bikes and the incredible Norton journey so far.

On display will be the new 200 brake horsepower V4 RR superbike.

Entry to the Norton night is free to BMRC members and £5 on the door to guests and visitors. Doors open at 7pm and Stuart will begin his presentation at 8pm.

For more info see www.bournemotorclub.co.uk.