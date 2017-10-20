No trains to Lincoln this weekend as bridge is demolished

A replacement bus service will be running between Spalding, Sleaford and Lincoln this weekend and also on Monday (October 23).

Vernatts Drain railway bridge, on the line between Spalding and Sleaford, wil be demolished and a new ready-made bridge installed after several months of preparation work.

The project will see a £1.5million investment into the railway and, once completed, will mean a stronger bridge which is able to carry heavier freight trains. This work has been extended due to the adverse weather conditions which are expected early next week.

Work on the next stage of the Lincoln Eastern By-pass will also take place with the installation of a new railway bridge deck, which will carry the railway lines between Lincoln and Spalding once the project is completed.

Due to the nature of both pieces of work, train services are affected and bus replacement services are in operation. Passengers are advised to plan ahead and to allow additional time for their journeys.

On Saturday (October 21), Sunday and Monday, there will be a rail replacement service between Spalding, Sleaford and Lincoln. Trains will operate between Peterborough and Spalding.

On Tuesday, trains between Lincoln and Peterborough will operate between Lincoln and Sleaford only. A rail replacement service will operate between Sleaford, Spalding and Peterborough.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “Both pieces of work will improve transport links in Lincoln. The work we are doing at Vernatts Drain will greatly benefit the freight industry by making sure that we can cater for the growing demand for rail freight.

“The Lincoln Eastern Bypass project will have a whole host of benefits for residents and we are delighted to be involved in this exciting scheme. The installation of the bridge deck is a key milestone in the project and will carry the railway line over the new road. Both pieces of work are vital to that ensure we are able to provide a network which meets the needs of the economies and communities our railway serves.”

Rob Mercer, area station manager for Lincolnshire for East Midlands Trains, said: “This is crucial work and investment to improve the railway in Lincolnshire. We have worked with Network Rail to ensure that disruption for our customers is kept to a minimum.

“We’d advise people to check before travel and allow a little longer for their journey. For more information visit eastmidlandstrains.co.uk.”