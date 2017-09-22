No further leads in knife incident

No arrests have been made after reports a school pupil was ‘threatened’ by a man wielding a knife in July this year.

It was alleged the child was walking home from William Stukeley Primary School when he was approached by the man on July 12.

Lincolnshire Police said all meaningful lines of enquiry have been exhausted.

