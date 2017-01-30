Night of ‘The Jackal’ at charity boxing event in Spalding

Spalding and District Round Table have scored a knockout blow by landing a world champion VIP guest for its annual Premier Boxing Event next month.

Carl “The Jackal” Frampton, of Northern Ireland, generally recognised as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UK, is due to be the star name at this year’s charity night in Spalding on Saturday, February 18, at 7pm.

The event, taking place at Springfields Events and Conference Centre, is due to welcome Frampton just three weeks after defending his WBA (World Boxing Association) featherweight crown in Las Vegas, USA.

Also on the night will be a series of ten amateur fights between teams from the Police and Army and a three-course meal.

Matt Burchnall, chairman of Spalding and District Round Table, said: “This is the 23rd year that we have organised this fantastic event and in that time, over £250,000 has been raised and donated to good causes locally.

“This simply wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of local businesses and individuals who attend the event each year and so, on behalf of Spalding Round Table, I would like to thank them for their support.

“We do have a limited number of tables and individual tickets still available for this year, so I would invite anybody that is interested to contact us.”

For more details on how to book tickets and tables, call 07960 654741, email boxing@spaldingroundtable.co.uk or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/692344837601556/