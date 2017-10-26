Night closures at Peppermint Junction starting next week

A series of night-time road closures at Peppermint Junction on the A17 will start on Thursday (November 2) and are expected to last for three weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

The closures will be in place 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, allowing Eurovia Contracting North to lay tarmac on the new A17 and tie into the new roundabout. No work will be carried out on Saturday or Sunday nights.

The signed diversion route for the closure will be via the A17, A1101, A47 and A16 and vice versa.

The A151 will be open to local traffic needing to access property located on that section of road. However, there is no access onto the A17 from the A151.

In addition, four-way temporary traffic signals will be in place on Boston Roundabout on Tuesday (October 31) and Wednesday (November 1), from 7pm to 6am, to allow the contractor to carry out resurfacing works to the approaches to the roundabout.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “With just over four months of construction works left, the project is still on target to be fully complete in February 2018. Surfacing works and other improvements are steadily continuing forward towards replacing the current T-junction at the A17/ A151.”

“Due to the nature of the works at the end of this month and November, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions. We ask for your patience as any short-term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits this scheme will bring.”

The £5.4m Peppermint Junction highway improvement scheme, which is part-funded by the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Growth Fund, will see the current junction replaced with a roundabout connecting the A17 to the A151. A second roundabout will provide access to housing and commercial development land for a South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone and the proposed Holbeach West housing development.

For more information this and other major highways projects, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.