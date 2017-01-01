NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE: Nikki Silver, Chief Executive of LIVES

We all hope a medical emergency never happens, particularly at this time of year when loved ones come together and bad weather can make it harder to get around the county. Sadly, we don’t choose when or where we get injured or unwell.

Day or night, regardless of weather, LIVES volunteer responders are there for the people of Lincolnshire in time of most need. Up to 1,000 people in Lincolnshire will be helped by LIVES volunteer responders over the two week Christmas break for emergencies ranging from breathing problems to falls, cardiac arrests to traumatic events such as road traffic collisions. LIVES’ 700-plus responders are trained to deal with a wide range of emergencies in their community. We are also lucky to have more than 70 volunteer doctors, nurses and paramedics who respond to more complex emergencies, effectively bringing the skills found in an Emergency Department to the roadside, meaning lifesaving treatment can be provided within minutes.

To be able to do this for the two-week festive holidays period we will need to raise over £54,000 from public donations, adding to the £1 million needed each year to keep responders on the road with the right training and medical equipment and supplies.

We are extremely grateful to anyone who has supported us in 2016 and we wish you a safe and well 2017. We hope you won’t need to see us but we will do our utmost to be there if you do.