New year challenge for potential volunteers with Lincolnshire charity

Family support charity Home-Start Lincolnshire is inviting people to give parents in South Holland a helping hand.

The charity is looking for volunteers to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable families across the area.

Free training is provided and the charity is also offering ongoing support to those who come forward.

Emma Haisman, the charity’s Community Liaison Co-ordinator, said: “By giving just a few hours a week of their time, Home-Start can carefully match each volunteer to a family in need which, in turn, helps transform lives.

“The valuable training and ongoing support offered by Home-Start Lincolnshire gives a real insight into the issues facing families today and helps boost volunteers’ confidence and knowledge.

“Once this is combined with their own parenting experience, they have a strong foundation to support families struggling to cope.

“The training offered and volunteering experience can be a fantastic stepping stone into further education or to help progress a career in social care and becoming a volunteer for Home-Start can make this possible.

“If you are a good listener with parenting experience and can spare two to three hours a week, whatever your age, Home-Start Lincolnshire would love to hear from you.”

For more details, call Home-Start Lincolnshire on 01507 308030 or email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk