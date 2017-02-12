New weddings and events management showroom opens in Spalding

A successful events management duo have opened a new showroom in Spalding for those planning weddings or big celebrations.

Lynda Suddaby and Louise Wilks are based in upstairs rooms in Abbey Path, beside The Crescent, and have set out some of the props that you might like to hire, including a carousel that’s perfect for a wedding cake, a candy cart, a vintage screen complemented by a whole range of vintage accessories, a pre-lit back drop and 4ft high letters spelling the word “love”.

A candy cart (left) and carousel are among items for hire. SG070217-137TW

Lynda, who has previously worked as a weddings coordinator, and teacher Louise last year staged a charity ball at Woodland Waters, Ancaster, raising £4,000 for St Barnabas and Diabetes UK.

“We just loved it,” said Louise. “So as a result we decided to do this.”

The friends and business partners have an open day planned for 11am-3pm on Saturday, March 4, so visitors can see the range of services they offer, which include arranging the venue, planning your whole day and helping you to stay within budget. Normally the showroom opens by appointment and appointments are already coming in.

“People seem quite enthusiastic about coming to the showroom,” said Louise. “We have got quite a lot of appointments. So far the feedback has been very positive.”

Their business, Lynda and Louise Events Ltd, has had trade stands at wedding fairs and the partners found brides-to-be travelling quite big distances to attend so they decided to establish a showroom in Spalding.

The events duo are also organising their second charity ball at Woodland Waters on September 29, this time to raise money for the air ambulance.

• For more information visit www.llevents.co.uk and to make an appointment call Louise on 07789 583376.