New wardens to patrol the district

From spring 2018, two community wardens will patrol parts of South Holland in a bid to develop safer and stronger communities.

The roles have been created by South Holland District Council after the authority was successful in bidding for £127,000 from the government’s Controlling Migration scheme.

The wardens will carry out regular patrols to tackle actual and perceived anti-social behaviour in identified ‘hot spot’ areas.

The scheme aims to address community concerns around anti-social behaviour and community safety by reassuring residents with factual information and building cohesive community relationships.

Coun Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “This is extremely welcome news; the wardens will make a positive difference to communities across the district. They will provide a reassuring presence and help to build trusting and valued community relationships through greater tolerance and improved understanding.”

The wardens will be in place for at least two years and will support local communities by raising awareness of acceptable behaviour, social norms and customs as well laws and legislation.

They will also give local residents a voice and ensure that any concerns they have are valued and addressed.

The wardens will be able to issue Fixed Penalty Notices and take enforcement action when necessary.