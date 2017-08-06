New Spalding War Memorial to remember WWII fallen

A charity has been launched in Spalding with the aim of raising £60,000 for a memorial to those killed in action during World War II.

The Spalding WWII Memorial Charity Committee is hoping for enough donations to pay for the design and construction of a memorial in the town’s Ayscoughfee Peace Garden.

Whilst those who died in World War One are immortalised by the Lutyens’ Memorial, the names of those who gave their lives during the Second World War are either represented on various memorials scattered around Spalding or, sadly, not at all Coun Rodney Grocock, chairman of the Spalding WWII Memorial Charity Committee

The garden is home to the Lutyens’ Memorial which bears the names of servicemen and women who died during World War I which took place from 1914 to 1918.

But the planned WWII memorial is a response to lack of a common commemoration to those killed in action between 1939 and 1945.

Coun Rodney Grocock, chairman of both South Holland District Council and the new charity, said: “The Spalding WWII Memorial Charity has been set up to raise funds for a second war memorial to commemorate those who served their country and were killed in action during the Second World War.

“The memorial will be located in Spalding’s Ayscoughfee Peace Garden where visitors already familiar to the site will know that the brave men and women who gave their lives during the First World War are commemorated by a memorial stone in front of the Lutyens Memorial which reads ‘Their Name Liveth For Evermore’.

A World War II Memorial is in place at Spalding’s St Mary and St Nicolas Church but the new charity wants to obtain the names of all those who died during the Second World War

Coun Grocock said: “The new memorial will give people a link to the past and enable them to commemorate the sacrifices made by those who fell in the Second World War.”

