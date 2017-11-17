New Spalding school plan under fire

Some 125 residents backed a petition opposing plans for a new school for “challenging” or “vulnerable” youngsters at South Holland Post 16 Centre.

Wellspring Education Trust are also under fire for holding a public meeting about their proposed Springwell Academy Spalding some 25 miles away in Sleaford last Thursday with a 5pm start.

But Wellspring say Sleaford was chosen because Spalding is one site in its 250-pupil “alternative provision free school”, and the meeting was central for Spalding, Grantham and Lincoln, while a separate meeting was held in Mablethorpe.

Wellspring regional projects officer Adam McDermott said the Sleaford meeting ran from 5pm-7pm and residents could arrive at any point.

He said: “When the consultation period has ended, we will collate all feedback and issue a Q&A report which will address any concerns and answer any questions. If the proposals are then approved by the DfE, Springwell Lincolnshire will hold further engagement and interaction with local residents.”

David Earth took time off work and was the only Matmore Gate resident attending, although he says some Spalding High School and Spalding Grammar School teachers were there.

Mr Earth said: “My objection to it mainly is that it would create a lot of extra traffic in the area seeing as most of the 63 pupils could arrive in separate taxis, this is excluding staff cars. I also object to the proposal of putting a multi-use games area (MUGA) in the front of the school.”

He says the proposed fencing for the MUGA at 3m high “would be very obtrusive” and residents close by will be subjected to “shouts and screaming”.

Mr Earth said: "I cannot see why it cannot be put at the back of the school – if this was done it would keep the noise levels down when it is being used.

