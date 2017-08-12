New showcase for South Lincolnshire’s produce industry

A new two-day fair will promote South Lincolnshire as the Kitchen of England and give produce companies a complete supply chain window on goods and services.

Backed by the NFU and the East of England Agricultural Society, along with national and local businesses, The Produce Industry Fair UK (PIF UK) takes place at Peterborough Arena on September 13-14.

Logo for the UK Produce Industry Fair.

It is being organised by Phil Scarlett, president of Spalding Chamber of Commerce, and Whaplode man Trevor Hyde.

Fair director Mr Scarlett, from Sutton Bridge, said: “The Fair is very different from existing trade exhibitions/fairs which concentrate on a single section of the industry, such as packaging, chilled, produce.

“PIF UK is a trade fair for its customers. Our aim is to cover the complete supply chain and allow companies to compare what services and products are available to them, all under one roof.”

Challenges for the industry include uncertainties of Brexit, minimum wage increases in a difficult market, continued pressure from supermarkets on margins and the drive for maximum efficiency within the supply chain.

Fair chairman Mr Hyde said: “The produce industry businesses have their work cut out to remain financially viable and need to introduce automation and robotics to remain competitive whilst challenging costs and seeking efficiency.”

It is expected more than 100 businesses will have stands at the event, which is also fundraising for cancer wards at Peterborough City Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, as well as the UK’s leading food waste redistribution charity, FareShare.

There is a cocktail party for exhibitors on the 13th and a gala dinner for 350 people on the 14th.

Visitors are asked to pre register on www.uk-pif.com/home by clicking on the ‘Booking’ tab.

