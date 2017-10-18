New school is planned for Spalding’s former Post-16 Centre site

Plans are afoot to create a new school on the site of the former Post 16 Centre in Spalding.

Springwell Academy Spalding would cater for 63 “challenging or vulnerable children and young people who are not in school for a variety of reasons”.

If planning permission is granted, the Academy will open in May 2018, with students aged from five- to 16-years-old studying the normal curriculums.

The students would include those who are unable to remain in mainstream education and those who are at risk of not being able to stay.

The ‘Alternative Provision Free School’ would be part of one large 250-pupil academy which would also have sites in Mablethorpe, Grantham and Lincoln, all opening in January 2019.

The new school would be based at a refurbished Post-16 Centre in Matmore Gate.

Springwell comes under the umbrella of the Wellspring Academy Trust, which already runs 15 academies in northern England.

Wellspring regional projects officer Adam McDermott said there will not be a lot of work required to make the Spalding site fit for purpose.

Springwell says it will offer “a caring, nurturing and developmental environment for young people who are unable to remain in mainstream education”.

They say they are determined that, after receiving support at the academy, students will move on to their next destination having felt known, valued, understood and educated.

Springwell is holding a public consultation from October 27 until December 15 before applying for planning permission.

Open evenings, where the public can find out more information about the planned academy, are in Sleaford on Wednesday, November 8 and Mablethorpe on Wednesday, November 15, both from 5pm to 7pm.

The Sleaford event is at the council offices in Eastgate (NG347EB) and the Mablethorpe one at Springwell’s offices in Seaholme Road (LN122DF).

There is no event in Spalding, with Springwell saying Sleaford was central for the non-Mablethorpe sites, but you can also email Springwell at info@wellspringacademies.org.uk and let them know what you think or you can complete on online questionnaire at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XRZJDQ3

• What do you think? Email jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Previously...

Post-16 centre officially open in Spalding

Spalding Academy to launch A-levels while Post 16 Centre could face the axe