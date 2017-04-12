New school and 900 homes plan for Holbeach comes a step closer

A bid to build up to 900 homes and a primary school on a site in Holbeach has come a step closer with detailed plans being submitted to South Holland District Council.

Outline consent was given by the council’s planning committee in July 2015 to build what was then described as a £7.5million scheme at Manor Farm, in Fen Road.

Now Ashley King, of Ashwood Homes Ltd, is seeking consent for reserved matters – residential development of up to 900 homes, with access off Hallgate and Fen Road, including a primary school, public open space, drainage, infrastructure and landscaping.

The highways infrastructure includes a new link road, roundabout, junctions and modifications to Hall Gate and Fen Road.

There are two phases of residential development, totalling up to 330 homes, with a development brief and masterplan for phased development of the remaining land.