New road surface at Gosberton to be scrapped and replaced

Sixty metres of newly laid road surfacing at Gosberton will be ripped up and replaced this weekend, forcing closure of the High Street junction with the B1397 and A152.

The surface was replaced only last week, with the junction closed from September 18-20, and a second closure was planned this week for white-lining.

The weekend closure was prompted by a blunder involving too many chippings being put down.

County councillor Richard Davies, the county council’s executive member for highways and transport, said: “Unfortunately, the contractor laid too many chippings on a short section of the road, and some of these chippings are now coming loose.

“The affected area is around 60m long and located on the bend of the A152. The contractor is going to re-do this area at their own expense.

“This can be done fairly quickly, and we are aiming to get it done during the planned closure on the A152.

“This is scheduled for the weekend.

“That means the project should still finish on time, providing there are no other unforeseen circumstances.”

Works at the junction are part of a three-mile upgrade of the A152 along with the potholed and damaged B1397, which links Gosberton and Sutterton.

The B1397 has been closed to through-traffic for much of the works.

Thousands of motorists were caught up in the first closure of the junction, a key through-route for residents of Donington, Quadring and Gosberton driving to Spalding or Boston.

The closure saw traffic diverting along minor roads, including Gosberton’s narrow Wargate Field Lane, where an articulated lorry was reportedly stuck.

The official diversion route from Gosberton to Spalding was via Donington, Bicker Bar and Sutterton – around 20 miles instead of just under seven miles.

County councillor Rodney Grocock, who represents villages affected by the roadworks, said: “I am extremely sorry for the local people having to be put under further duress.

“I hope highways investigate this to find out what went wrong so it doesn’t happen again to disrupt people’s lives.”

Coun Grocok went to the junction yesterday to see the newly resurfaced road for himself and described it as “very good underneath” despite problems with loose chippings.

He also drove along the B1397, saying: “It looks pretty damn good. They have made an excellent job of it.”

District councillor Jane King said if the road surface has to be put right, she’s pleased the work will be done at the weekend instead of disrupting residents going to work or school.

She said: “It was bad enough last time.

“It’s frustrating, it’s aggravating. You wold have hoped that someone with past experience would not get the (road surface) mix wrong.”

• Signs at the junction say it will close for one day, Sunday (October 1), but county highways say the work depends on the weather “so things could change”.

Previously ...

‘Wrong timing’ on Gosberton junction closure, say critics

Gosberton to Sutterton road to be closed for resurfacing

Makeover for ‘bumpy’ road between Gosberton and Sutterton