New push on bid for WW2 Memorial for Spalding

Fresh impetus has been given to a project that will see a new memorial built in Spalding to honour the town’s fallen from the Second World War.

District and county councillor Rodney Grocock chairs Spalding WWII Memorial Committee – and now, as chairman of South Holland District Council, he has made the memorial project his designated charity for his time in office.

Council chairman Rodney Grocock.

Artist Ruth Baldry has created a stunning design for the memorial, to go in the Peace Garden at Ayscoughfee Gardens, and there’s a big drive to see the £60,000 project completed in time for November 11, 2019 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.

Coun Grocock said: “Because of my military background, this cause is dear to my heart.”

Brave men and women who gave their lives during the First World War are commemorated on a memorial stone in front of the Lutyens’ memorial in Ayscoughfee Gardens. The memorial committee wants to see the names of fallen soldiers from World War Two displayed too.

Coun Grocock said: “The whole country owes a massive debt to all the people that died in World War Two – we would not be having this type of life that we are living now if it wasn’t for the people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Each year in November, veterans from the Army, Navy, RAF and Merchant Navy attend Ayscoughfee Gardens to celebrate Armistice Day, together with Beavers, Cub Scouts, Brownies, Guides, cadets, the police, schoolchildren and many other organisations and associations to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Second World War.

“Literally thousands of local people also join in the Commemoration Service and each year the numbers increase. I am humbled by how well Spalding is represented with the laying of wreaths and the planting of crosses in remembrance of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women from Spalding.

“This new memorial will allow people from South Holland and beyond to visit a special place to think of members of their family and friends who gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy today.”

You can donate to the memorial fund by visiting www.spaldingww2memorial.org

• Please email lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk to let us know if you are holding a fundraising event for the memorial.

Previously ...

New memorial for Spalding’s WW2 fallen

New Spalding memorial

Spalding War Memorial upgraded in time for Remembrance Sunday service